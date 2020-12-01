Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of NiSource worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 39.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 69,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

