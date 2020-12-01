Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 80,000 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 83.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 499,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $6,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $73,046,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,005,969 shares of company stock worth $353,191,952. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.