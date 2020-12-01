Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 19,241 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 65,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

