Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $133.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

