Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,532 shares of company stock worth $13,932,753 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

