Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (XTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

TSE:XTC opened at C$8.26 on Tuesday. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.90.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

