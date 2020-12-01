Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (XTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

TSE:XTC opened at C$8.26 on Tuesday. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.90.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

