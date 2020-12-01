Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Exagen stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock valued at $476,808.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exagen by 1,292.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

