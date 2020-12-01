Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Head to Head Review

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protective Insurance and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.45 $7.35 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.10 $1.01 billion $21.34 10.65

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02% Everest Re Group 6.24% 5.74% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Protective Insurance and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 6 4 0 2.40

Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $261.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Everest Re Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Protective Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Everest Re Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Protective Insurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018.Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

