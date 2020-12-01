Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition

There is no company description available for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp..

