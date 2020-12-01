Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 143.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 50.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after buying an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $44,169,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

