EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.03% of EnerSys worth $86,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

