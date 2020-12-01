Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 37.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 127.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

