Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $675,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 840,951 shares of company stock valued at $88,316,677. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

