EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stake Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EchoStar by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EchoStar by 2,606.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.