Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARNGF. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

