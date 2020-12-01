Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.
Dycom Industries stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $106,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
