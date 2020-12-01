DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,074 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 948,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,966,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,939,000 after purchasing an additional 921,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 634,692 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

