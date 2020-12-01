Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,473,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 216,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,941 shares of company stock worth $263,564. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

