Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.12% of Domtar worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Domtar by 47.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Domtar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Domtar by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

UFS opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

