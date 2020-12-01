Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,795 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

