DENSO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Get DENSO alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

DNZOY stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. DENSO has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.98.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.