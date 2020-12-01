Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

