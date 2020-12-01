Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.54. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

NYSE:DAR opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,401.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

