Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a P/E ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 0.58.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

