Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a P/E ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 0.58.
About Daktronics
See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.