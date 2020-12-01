Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

DDAIF opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 1.53. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

