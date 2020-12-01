Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.
DDAIF opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 1.53. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
