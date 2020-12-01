CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRWD stock opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -283.85 and a beta of 1.12.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,947,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 880,342 shares of company stock worth $121,595,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

