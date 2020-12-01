Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

CROX opened at $58.89 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Crocs by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 437,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

