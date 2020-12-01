Critical Contrast: OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) versus Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Town Sports International and OneSpaWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International $466.76 million 0.00 -$18.56 million N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.34 -$41.03 million $0.16 55.25

Town Sports International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpaWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International -34.10% N/A -5.58% OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Town Sports International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Town Sports International has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Town Sports International and OneSpaWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpaWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

