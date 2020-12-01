Critical Contrast: Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) versus Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micro Focus International and Progress Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.35 billion 0.46 $1.47 billion $1.96 2.34 Progress Software $413.30 million 4.38 $26.40 million $2.29 17.51

Micro Focus International has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software. Micro Focus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Micro Focus International and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 7 1 0 2.13 Progress Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Micro Focus International presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Progress Software has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Progress Software 13.12% 33.98% 12.95%

Dividends

Micro Focus International pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.7%. Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Micro Focus International pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progress Software pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Micro Focus International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Progress Software has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progress Software beats Micro Focus International on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Developer Tools, a set of components for user interface development; and Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

