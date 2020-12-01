CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Down 79.9% in November

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

