Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.