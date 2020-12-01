Cormark Comments on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) in a report released on Thursday, November 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Get Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VHI. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price target on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of VHI opened at C$2.59 on Monday. Vitalhub Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09.

About Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.