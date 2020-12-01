Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Copart were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

