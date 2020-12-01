Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $21,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

