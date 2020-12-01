Contrasting Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 13.50% 7.65% 1.42% UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52%

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and UP Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $3.89 billion 1.49 $964.70 million $1.32 17.22 UP Fintech $58.66 million 13.45 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.