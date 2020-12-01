Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $444.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 345,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

