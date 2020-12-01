Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Holdings Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.14% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPSI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $1,654,672 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.