Comparing Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Capstar Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capstar Financial $115.82 million 2.28 $22.42 million $1.31 9.20

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dacotah Banks and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 locations in Aberdeen, Brookings, Clark, Lemmon, Mobridge, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Sisseton, Watertown, and Webster, South Dakota; Dickinson, Jamestown, Minot, Rolla, and Valley City, North Dakota; and Morris, Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

