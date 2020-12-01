Comparing Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Forum Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Forum Energy Technologies -80.00% -13.44% -5.45%

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of -25.31, meaning that its stock price is 2,631% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 4.32, meaning that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coil Tubing Technology and Forum Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Forum Energy Technologies 5 3 0 0 1.38

Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Forum Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forum Energy Technologies $956.50 million 0.08 -$567.06 million ($0.19) -70.53

Coil Tubing Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forum Energy Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies beats Coil Tubing Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; downhole technologies, such as cementing and casing tools, and protection products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the coiled tubing, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers stimulation and intervention technologies, including hydraulic fracturing pumps, pump consumables, cooling systems, flow iron, wireline cable, and pressure control equipment as well as related recertification and refurbishment services; and coiled tubing products consisting of coiled tubing strings and line pipes. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

