Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) vs. Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 4.97% 7.30% 4.61% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Sportswear and Simon Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 5 6 0 2.55 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus price target of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Simon Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.04 billion 1.78 $330.49 million $4.72 17.36 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Simon Worldwide on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for everyday use. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, Internet retailers, and international distributors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 143 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

