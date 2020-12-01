Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $666,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $639.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.