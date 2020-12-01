Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report $114.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.60 million to $118.16 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $123.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $480.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $427.41 million to $494.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,422 shares of company stock valued at $322,923 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2,286.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 167.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

