CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

