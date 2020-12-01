CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLPS stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $8.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLPS Incorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

