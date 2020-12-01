ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Up 750.0% in November

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

