Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
