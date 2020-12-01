Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

