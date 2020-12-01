Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 87,880 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 87,880 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 371,055 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

