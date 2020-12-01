Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,350 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In related news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,937,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,297 shares of company stock worth $13,143,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

