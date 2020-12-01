Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 174,406 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174,406 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.