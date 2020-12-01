Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

